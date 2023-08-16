Overseas Pakistanis ready to invest in Pakistan: Dr. Mubasher

(@FahadShabbir)

Dr. Mubasher Chaudhry, a well-known American businessman of Pakistani origin and leader of the Democratic Party of America, said on Wednesday that the overseas Pakistanis were ready to invest billions of dollars if properly facilitated in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Dr. Mubasher Chaudhry, a well-known American businessman of Pakistani origin and leader of the Democratic Party of America, said on Wednesday that the overseas Pakistanis were ready to invest billions of Dollars if properly facilitated in Pakistan.

In a meeting with Pakistan Economic Reporters Association here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Mubasher Chaudhry said that Pakistan-US relations were improving and there was a need to increase trade between the two countries, in which the obstacles had to be removed.

He said that billions of dollars of investment could be brought through overseas Pakistanis, but for this it's necessary to provide them with facilities, security and justice.

He said that political stability was inevitable for economic stability and all institutions should be on the same page to improve the economic condition of the country.

Dr. Mubasher Chaudhry said that Pakistan was never left alone by the US, citing that America also played an important role in helping the flood victims.

Later, he also met the LCCI Vice President Adnan Butt and discussed with him the ways and means to improve Pak-US trade relations.