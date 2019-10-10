Overseas Pakistanis remit $5.4 bln in first three months

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $5478.11 million during the first three months (July-September) of Financial Year 2019-20 compared to US$5557.61 million received during the same period of last year.

During the month of September 2019, the inflow of workers remittances amounted to $1747.95 million, which is 3.4% higher than August 2019 and 17.6% higher than September 2018, according to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan (PBS) released Thursday.

Country-wise details for the month of September 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United State of America, United Kingdom , GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and European Union countries amounted to $420.

88 million, US$363.34 million, US$281.91 million, US$264.89 million, US$162.77 million and US$53.20 million respectively compared to the inflow of US$360.16 million, US$308.13 million, US$240.49 million, US$216.75 million,US$134.49 million and US$41.14 million respectively in September 2018.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during September 2019 amounted to US$200.95 million together as against US$185.31 million received in September 2018, the data revealed.

