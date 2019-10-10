UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistanis Remit US $5.4bn In The First 3 Months Of FY20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Overseas Pakistanis remit US $5.4bn in the first 3 months of FY20

Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 5478.11 million in the first three months (July to September) of FY20, compared with US$ 5557.61 million received during the same period in the preceding year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 5478.11 million in the first three months (July to September) of FY20, compared with US$ 5557.61 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan(SBP) here on Thursday, during September 2019, the inflow of workers remittances amounted to US$ 1747.95 million, which is 3.4% higher than August 2019 and 17.6% higher than September 2018.

The country-wise details for the month of September 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to US$ 420.

88 million, US$ 363.34 million, US$ 281.91 million, US$ 264.89 million, US$ 162.77 million and US$ 53.20 million respectively compared with the inflow of US$ 360.16 million, US$ 308.13 million, US$ 240.49 million, US$ 216.75 million, US$ 134.49 million and US$ 41.14 million respectively in September 2018.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia,Canada, Japan and other countries during September 2019 amounted to US$ 200.95 million together as against US$ 185.31 million received in September 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Australia State Bank Of Pakistan Canada Norway UAE Kuwait Oman Qatar Same Bahrain United Kingdom Japan Saudi Arabia Switzerland Malaysia July August September 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Expects Normandy Four Summit Date t ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Syria Wi ..

21 minutes ago

Swedish Foreign Minister Favors EU Imposing Arms E ..

21 minutes ago

Indigenous Protesters Take Eight Police Officers H ..

21 minutes ago

US Warns Turkey of 'Consequences' Amid Incursion i ..

21 minutes ago

Cuban Parliament Elects Miguel Diaz-Canel as Presi ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.