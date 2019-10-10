Overseas Pakistanis remit US $5.4bn in the first 3 months of FY20

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 5478.11 million in the first three months (July to September) of FY20, compared with US$ 5557.61 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan(SBP) here on Thursday, during September 2019, the inflow of workers remittances amounted to US$ 1747.95 million, which is 3.4% higher than August 2019 and 17.6% higher than September 2018.

The country-wise details for the month of September 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to US$ 420.

88 million, US$ 363.34 million, US$ 281.91 million, US$ 264.89 million, US$ 162.77 million and US$ 53.20 million respectively compared with the inflow of US$ 360.16 million, US$ 308.13 million, US$ 240.49 million, US$ 216.75 million, US$ 134.49 million and US$ 41.14 million respectively in September 2018.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia,Canada, Japan and other countries during September 2019 amounted to US$ 200.95 million together as against US$ 185.31 million received in September 2018.