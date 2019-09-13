Overseas Pakistanis remit US$3.73 bln in two months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 3,730.2 million during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2019-20), compared to US$ 4,071.1 million in the same period last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):The Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 3,730.2 million during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2019-20), compared to US$ 4,071.1 million in the same period last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Friday.

During the month of August 2019, the workers remitted US$ 1,690.9 million compared to US$ 2039.3 million received during July 2019, showing decline of US$ 348.4 million on month-on-month basis, reflecting the usual one-off post Eid-ul-Azha effect.

The country wise details for the month of August 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to US$ 377.

58 million, US$ 348.51 million, US$ 297.41 million, US$ 250.20 million, US$ 158.60 million and US$ 58.14 million respectively compared with the inflow of US$ 465.53 million, US$ 473.11 million,US$ 330.40 million, US$ 294.90 million, US$ 193.17 million and US$ 59.69 million respectively in August 2018.

Remittances received from Malaysia Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during August 2019 amounted to US$ 200.42 million together as against US$ 272.62 million received in August 2018.