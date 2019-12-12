Overseas Pakistanis remitted $9.298 bln in 5 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $ 9,298.57 million during the first five months (July-November) of Financial Year 2019-20 compared to $ 9,281.94 million received during the same period of last year.

During the month of November 2019, the inflow of workers remittances amounted to $ 1,819.66 million, which was 9.05% lower than October 2019 and 9.35% higher than November 2018, according to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan (PBS) released Thursday.

Country-wise details for the month of November 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United State of America, United Kingdom , GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and European Union countries amounted to $ 407.

48 million, $ 383.77 million, $ 298.64 million, $ 285.56 million, $ 172.25 million and $ 52.76 million respectively compared with the inflow of $ 395.12 million, $ 350.35 million, $ 268.32 million, $ 246.78 million, $ 153.51 million and $ 42.22 million respectively in November 2018.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during November 2019 amounted to $ 219.19 million together as against US$ 207.74 million received in November 2018, the data revealed.