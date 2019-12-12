UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pakistanis Remitted $9.298 Bln In 5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:12 PM

Overseas Pakistanis remitted $9.298 bln in 5 months

Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $ 9,298.57 million during the first five months (July-November) of Financial Year 2019-20 compared to $ 9,281.94 million received during the same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $ 9,298.57 million during the first five months (July-November) of Financial Year 2019-20 compared to $ 9,281.94 million received during the same period of last year.

During the month of November 2019, the inflow of workers remittances amounted to $ 1,819.66 million, which was 9.05% lower than October 2019 and 9.35% higher than November 2018, according to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan (PBS) released Thursday.

Country-wise details for the month of November 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United State of America, United Kingdom , GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and European Union countries amounted to $ 407.

48 million, $ 383.77 million, $ 298.64 million, $ 285.56 million, $ 172.25 million and $ 52.76 million respectively compared with the inflow of $ 395.12 million, $ 350.35 million, $ 268.32 million, $ 246.78 million, $ 153.51 million and $ 42.22 million respectively in November 2018.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during November 2019 amounted to $ 219.19 million together as against US$ 207.74 million received in November 2018, the data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia State Bank Of Pakistan Canada Norway European Union Kuwait Oman Qatar Same Bahrain United Kingdom Japan Saudi Arabia Switzerland United Arab Emirates Malaysia October November 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

NUST transfers 3 more Intellectual Property Rights ..

7 minutes ago

General Bajwa visits PAC in Kamra

25 minutes ago

Former President Zardari released on bail

30 minutes ago

Enter a world of action sports at next month’s E ..

31 minutes ago

NHA needs Rs 4566 mn for Peshawar More-New Airport ..

4 minutes ago

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.