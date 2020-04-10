UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Workers' Remit $ 16.99106 Bn In 9 Months

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:59 PM

Overseas workers' remit $ 16.99106 bn in 9 months

Overseas Workers' remittances received during July to March of fiscal year 2019-20 amounted to $ 16.99106 billion-recording an increase $ 960.7 million or 6 percent over remittances received during the same period of financial year 2018-19($ 16,030.9 million).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ):Overseas Workers' remittances received during July to March of fiscal year 2019-20 amounted to $ 16.99106 billion-recording an increase $ 960.7 million or 6 percent over remittances received during the same period of financial year 2018-19($ 16,030.9 million).

Workers' remittances during March 2020 amounted to $ 1,894.4 million recording an increase $ 69.4 million or 3.8 percent over remittance received during previous month (Feb. 2020 $ 1,825.0 million).The remittances during March 2020 ( $ 1,894.4 million) increased by $ 160.

9 million or 9.3 percent over remittance received during corresponding month of fiscal year 2018-19 ($ 1,733.5 million), said SBP release on Friday.

During March 2020, larger amounts of Workers' remittances are received from Saudi Arabia ($ 452.3 million), United Arab Emirates ( $ 420.4 million), United States of America ( $ 352.4 million) and United Kingdom ($ 248.5 million) recording an increase of 7.2 percent, 8.6 percent, 5.5 percent for Saudi Arabia, UAE and USA respectively whereas a decrease of 2.0 from UK as compared to February 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

USA UK UAE Same United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates February March July 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

8 minutes ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

8 minutes ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

24 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 49,000 additional ..

43 minutes ago

Italy's Conte Vows to Reject ESM Loans in COVID-19 ..

24 minutes ago

AEK fan breaks lockdown rule, gets season ticket

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.