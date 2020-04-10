Overseas workers' remit $ 16.99106 bn in 9 months

Overseas Workers' remittances received during July to March of fiscal year 2019-20 amounted to $ 16.99106 billion-recording an increase $ 960.7 million or 6 percent over remittances received during the same period of financial year 2018-19($ 16,030.9 million).

Workers' remittances during March 2020 amounted to $ 1,894.4 million recording an increase $ 69.4 million or 3.8 percent over remittance received during previous month (Feb. 2020 $ 1,825.0 million).The remittances during March 2020 ( $ 1,894.4 million) increased by $ 160.

9 million or 9.3 percent over remittance received during corresponding month of fiscal year 2018-19 ($ 1,733.5 million), said SBP release on Friday.

During March 2020, larger amounts of Workers' remittances are received from Saudi Arabia ($ 452.3 million), United Arab Emirates ( $ 420.4 million), United States of America ( $ 352.4 million) and United Kingdom ($ 248.5 million) recording an increase of 7.2 percent, 8.6 percent, 5.5 percent for Saudi Arabia, UAE and USA respectively whereas a decrease of 2.0 from UK as compared to February 2020.