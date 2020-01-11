Overseas workers remittances show 3.31 pc growth

Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 11394.91 million in the first half (July to December) of FY20, showing a growth of 3.31 percent compared with US$ 11030.01 million received during the same period in the preceding year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 11394.91 million in the first half (July to December) of FY20, showing a growth of 3.31 percent compared with US$ 11030.01 million received during the same period in the preceding year.

During December 2019, the inflow of workers' remittances amounted to US$ 2097.23 million, which is 15.25 percent higher than November 2019 and 20% higher than December 2018, said a press release issued by SBP here on Saturday.

The country wise details for the month of December 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to US$ 472.

94 million, US$ 427.56 million, US$ 357.45 million, US$ 324.57 million, US$ 205.73 million and US$ 56.42 million respectively compared with the inflow of US$ 414.59 million, US$ 351.19 million, US$ 276.29 million, US$ 267.79 million, US$ 174.42 million and US$ 47.48 million respectively in December 2018.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during December 2019 amounted to US$ 252.56 million together as against US$ 216.35 million received in December 2018.