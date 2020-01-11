UrduPoint.com
Overseas Workers' Remittances Up 20% In December

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 11:43 PM

Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$2.1billion in December 2019 which is 15.25 percent higher than November 2019 and 20 percent higher than December 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ):Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$2.1billion in December 2019 which is 15.25 percent higher than November 2019 and 20 percent higher than December 2018.

According to a data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday, the overseas Pakistanis remitted $11.395 billion in the first half (July to December) of fiscal year 2019-20 (FY20), showing a growth of 3.31 percent compared with $11.03 billion received during the same period in the preceding year.

The country wise details for the month of December 2019 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to US$ 472.

94 million, US$ 427.56 million, US$ 357.45 million, US$ 324.57 million, US$ 205.73 million and US$ 56.42 million respectively compared with the inflow of US$ 414.59 million, US$ 351.19 million, US$ 276.29 million, US$ 267.79 million, US$ 174.42 million and US$ 47.48 million respectively in December 2018.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during December 2019amounted to $ 252.56 million together as against $ 216.35 million received in December2018.

