Owner of Front Altair Oil Tanker Says Torpedo Hit It in Gulf of Oman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Taiwanese state energy company CPC said on Thursday that Front Altair, its oil tanker delivering fuel from the middle East, had reportedly been hit by a torpedo.

Iranian and Arab media reported earlier in the day that explosions had hit two oil tankers, including Front Altair, in the Gulf of Oman.

"[Front Altair is] suspected of being hit by a torpedo," CPC said, as quoted by Sky news.