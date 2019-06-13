Owner Of Front Altair Oil Tanker Says Torpedo Hit It In Gulf Of Oman
Faizan Hashmi 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:51 PM
Taiwanese state energy company CPC said on Thursday that Front Altair, its oil tanker delivering fuel from the Middle East, had reportedly been hit by a torpedo
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Taiwanese state energy company CPC said on Thursday that Front Altair, its oil tanker delivering fuel from the middle East, had reportedly been hit by a torpedo.
Iranian and Arab media reported earlier in the day that explosions had hit two oil tankers, including Front Altair, in the Gulf of Oman.
"[Front Altair is] suspected of being hit by a torpedo," CPC said, as quoted by Sky news.