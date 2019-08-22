Oxfam Says Upcoming G7 Summit to Produce 'Empty Words' About Fighting Inequality

Oxfam, one of the United Kingdom's largest charitable foundations, believes that the upcoming G7 Summit in France will be "full of hypocrisy and empty words" about the fight against inequality since major global economies are the main force that fuels this inequality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Oxfam, one of the United Kingdom's largest charitable foundations, believes that the upcoming G7 Summit in France will be "full of hypocrisy and empty words" about the fight against inequality since major global economies are the main force that fuels this inequality.

In June, French President Emmanuel Macron said that interstate collaboration and multilateral cooperation was needed to fight against inequality and advance universal access to social welfare, adding that these would be topics on the agenda of France's G7 chairmanship. The G7 Summit will take place in Biarritz from August 24-26.

"Under President Macron's leadership, this year's G7 threatens to be full of hypocrisy and empty words, especially as civil society has been largely excluded from the Summit," the charity said.

Oxfam called on the world's leading economies immediately adopt policies that strive toward making a "more human economy" both among themselves and around the globe.

"G7 governments have helped create the inequality crisis, they now have the responsibility to clean up their act and be part of the solutions," Oxfam France's executive director, Cecile Duflot, said, as quoted in the press release.

According to the charity, G7 governments have failed to implement progressive tax systems and instead have adopted "harmful tax practices" to benefit the wealthy. These policies also hinder developing countries from raising tax revenues to tackle poverty and inequality, the charity went on to claim.

"By paying lip service to the dangers of inequality, G7 countries - whose populations own half of the world's wealth - have encouraged this unequal system to thrive by enabling the super-rich to control politics, by underfunding public services and foreign aid, by under-taxing corporations and wealth, and by fueling climate change and sexism," Duflot concluded.

The charity also noted that G7 governments had not made enough efforts to cut emissions and prevent climate change. There is also lack of support to less developed nations that bear the brunt of the climate crisis.

Oxfam urged the G7 leaders chose between a "more sustainable future and dignity for all of us or continued extreme wealth for a few."

According to Oxfam, the G7 must ensure that the richest people and corporations pay their taxes and help support developing nations in healthcare, education and other public services.