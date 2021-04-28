UrduPoint.com
Oxygen Suppliers Meet Provincial Industries Minister

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:13 PM

Oxygen suppliers meet Provincial Industries Minister

A delegation of oxygen suppliers met with Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday and discussed with him various matters relating to the supply of oxygen in the wake of the corona pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of oxygen suppliers met with Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday and discussed with him various matters relating to the supply of oxygen in the wake of the corona pandemic.

The delegation assured of their full cooperation, adding that there was no shortage of oxygen at the moment and proposed its import as the corona situation was tense.

The minister said the Punjab government was taking every step to safeguard the lives of the people and asked the companies to send their recommendations. He assured that they would be provided with every possible facility to increase the production capacity.

The delegation proposed to increase the capacity of gas stocks in teaching hospitals and also apprised the minister of their problems.

DG Industries and health officers were also present.

