PA Speaker inaugurates 10th two-day Colour and Chem Exhibition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan inaugurated the 10th two-day Colour and Chem Exhibition here at Expo Centre on Saturday.

The exhibition, organised by Event and Conference International, has drawn participation from more than 150 national and international companies. Among those present were former FPCCI president Mian Anjum Nisar, the exhibition’s chief patron Abdul Rahim Chughtai, organiser Rashidul Haq, as well as Chinese and other foreign delegates.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Malik Ahmad Khan said that recent floods have caused devastation across Punjab on a scale unseen for decades. “Wherever one looks, there is nothing but water. For the first time, words fail me in capturing the suffering of the people. The consequences of flawed decisions are plain to see, and we must now develop projects to store water along our rivers. The government stands firmly alongside the flood victims,” he added.

To a question, he remarked that the livelihoods of flood victims had been destroyed. This catastrophe is the result of human interference and climate change.

Dismissing as unfounded rumours of a canal overflow in Lahore, he urged the public not to be misled by fake news, but rely on official government updates and credible media reports instead. He stressed that while most cities in Punjab remained safe, districts including Sialkot, Chiniot, and Hafizabad were facing difficulties.

To another query, he said New Delhi cannot suspend the Indus Waters Treaty; such an act would be illegal and immoral.

Both sides have suffered destruction. Even during the wars of 1965 and 1971, the Indus Waters Commission continued to function.

He commended the hard work of the Punjab Chief Minister, citing, “My Prime Minister and my Chief Minister are standing shoulder to shoulder with the people in this calamity, offering comfort and support.” He also voiced strong support for the construction of new dams.

For now, he said, the government’s priority is relief and rehabilitation, as this is a matter of survival for the people. The nation and the government are united in standing with the victims. He revealed that for the past eight days he had suspended all other engagements, as torrents of floodwater carrying hundreds of thousands of cusecs continued to wreak havoc across the province.

Malik Ahmad Khan said, businessmen are the driving force of the economy. It was uplifting to attend this exhibition, as the business community is being supported and facilitated.

Former FPCCI president Mian Anjum Nisar, while addressing the gathering, said the exhibition would play a vital role in boosting business and industry. He pointed out that the Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas rivers were in full spate, posing challenges for traders as well, but assured that the business community stood firmly alongside the flood victims.

Exhibition patron-in-chief Abdul Rahim Chughtai and Event and Conference International Director and Organiser Rashidul Haq also addressed the gathering. Following the inauguration, they took the Punjab Assembly Speaker to various stalls and briefed him on the exhibition.