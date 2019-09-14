PABC delegation discuss industrial matters with minister

Pak-American Business Council (PABC) delegation led by its President Jamal Meer and Provincial Minister Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal discussed new industrial policy of Punjab, revival of cottage industry, steps taken for the promotion of investment and ease of doing business at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday

During the meeting, PABC President Jamal Mir said that Punjab government's steps for the promotion of business activities were commendable and they would take full benefit of the investment-friendly environment in the province.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal informed the delegation that country's biggest industrial states spanning over 20,000 acres of land were being set up in Southern districts of Layyah and Muzaffargarh.

These industrial estates, he added, would definitely generate economic activities in the region.

He urged the investors to invest in Punjab, assuring them of providing every possible facility. "Investors can also set up their own industrial estate, if they have land more than 50 acres and the Punjab government will help to get its special economic zone status from the Federal government," he added.

Mian Aslam said that Punjab registration portal had been developed for online registration of companies. Tax collection system was being simplified by clubbing various taxes, while inspector-less regime had also been introduced, he added.

The Minister mentioned that loan scheme for skilled youth would be launched within two weeks, asserting that government had also evolved a plan to revive cottage industry in 36 districts of the province.