PABF, Lahore Chamber Discuss Business, Trade

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:34 PM

A delegation of Pak-America Business Forum (PABF) led by its President Riaz Hussain here Tuesday met with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh to discuss business and trade related matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pak-America Business Forum (PABF) led by its President Riaz Hussain here Tuesday met with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh to discuss business and trade related matters.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and Executive Committee Members Haji Asif Sehar, Fayyaz Haider and Haris Attiq were also present.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan was a land of opportunities for foreign investors, who can invest here in potential areas including pharmaceuticals, leather, light engineering, surgical instruments, processed food, financial services, retail sector, agriculture technology, poultry and meat.

He said that Pakistan and United States were steady trading partners and USA came at 1st and 4th place among the top exporting and importing countries for Pakistan around the globe.

"USA happens to be the biggest export market for Pakistani products and in 2018 as almost 16 per cent of our exports made their way to US market.

Consistent rise in bilateral trade figures," he said.

LCCI President said that from 2016 on, trade volume improved from US $ 5.4 billion to US $ 6.4 billion and reached up to US $ 6.8 billion in 2018, and it could be doubled through favorable policy initiatives. He hoped that interaction between Pakistani and American businessmen would go a long way in further strengthening the trade and investment relations between both the countries.

He also called for direct market access to Pakistani exporters in United States. He said that textile was the largest export sector to US from Pakistan. "We have the potential to double and even triple our export of this sector immediately by just giving direct access to US retailers and by encouraging value addition," he claimed.

On this occasion, the PABF President Riaz Hussain said that mission of Pak-America Business Forum was to foster, develop and expand strategic business alliance between US and Pakistan.

