PACC hails incentive package announced for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) President of Pakistani American Chamber of Commerce (PACC) Naveed Anwar on Wednesday welcomed an incentive package announced by the incumbent government to all possible facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

In a statement received here, he expressed gratitude to both the civil and military leadership for providing incentives, including restoration of the Green Channel, tax exemptions, filer status, quotas in medical and health, and dedicated courts, to Pakistani diaspora.

The PACC president termed the package as a significant step toward strengthening ties with the diaspora, appreciating the current leadership for restoring confidence of Pakistanis living abroad in government policies and giving them a new energy to work more dedication.