UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pace Of External Debt, Liabilities Slows Down In Q1 Of FY20: State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP)

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:30 PM

Pace of external debt, liabilities slows down in Q1 of FY20: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that the pace of external debt and liabilities had slowed down during first quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has said that the pace of external debt and liabilities had slowed down during first quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2019-20 as compared to same period of last year.

"The external debt and liabilities increased by US $ 0.5 billion during the period under review compared to an increase of $0.9 billion during the same period of last year, according to the recently published quarterly report of the SBP "The State of Pakistan's Economy".

The report said that improvement in current account balance, revaluation gains due to the depreciation of major currencies against the US dollar, and higher external debt servicing (both principal and interest payments) were major factors which explain the slowdown in accumulation of the external debt.

Nonetheless, the first International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche of almost US$ 1 billion, and fresh disbursements of bilateral loans by China and multilateral loans by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), increased the stock of external debt during the period under review.

Meanwhile, revaluation gains due to the depreciation of major currencies against the US dollar reduced the dollar value of the country's external debt by roughly US$ 0.7 billion during Q1-FY20.

More than one half of these gains were due to the US dollar's appreciation against the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) during the period, the report added.

Foreign investors (mainly from the US and the UK) took keen interest in government securities during first quarter of FY20, as they made investments worth $0.3 billion in T-bills.

This investment was an outcome of the continued improvement in the country's BoP position and reserve buffers; sustainability of the exchange rate regime; and the comfort offered by the inception of the IMF program.

External loan disbursements more than doubled in the period under review over the same period last year.

Specifically, disbursements from commercial banks, ADB and IDB increased considerably. Most of these disbursements were for financing purposes (non project based).

Pakistan's external debt servicing amounted to US$ 3.0 billion during Q1-FY20, up from US$ 2.5 billion during Q1-FY19.

Similarly principal and interest payments were both higher during the period under review, with debt servicing of commercial loans almost five times higher as compared to last year.

The interest payments on bilateral and commercial loans also increasedconsiderably in first quarter of FY20 over the corresponding period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Loan IMF Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar China Bank Same Asian Development Bank From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Two more blasts heard in Baghdad

4 minutes ago

Former Director Lok Virsa and researcher, Dr Fouzi ..

53 seconds ago

Iran probe finds Ukrainian plane turned back after ..

55 seconds ago

China to Open Oil, Gas Mining to Foreign Firms for ..

56 seconds ago

Barty not concerned despite first up loss

58 seconds ago

Results on day seven of the inaugural ATP Cup team ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.