Packaging industry must be given industry status: APCCMA chairman

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Chairman All Pakistan Corrugated Cartons Manufacturers Association (APCCMA) Zaki Ijaz Qureshi has said the packaging industry should be given the status of an industry. Online business and widespread popularity of e-commerce has increased the importance and value of the packaging sector, he said while addressing a ceremony at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday.

SCCI Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh, Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Adnan Khalid Butt, Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) Packaging Association Raja Tariq Mehmood, Vice Chairman (VC) Haji Faisal, Chairman Lahore Zone Sohail Shahzad, Chairman Faisalabad Zone Rana Aftab Jahangir and members of the SCCI were also present.

The APCCMA chairman said the export industry of Pakistan was using the local industry for packaging and Pakistan's packaging industry is working according to international standards.

He said in this era no country could run without import and export and no industry could run without packaging sector. He said the packaging industry was crucial for all industries, which was the 5th largest industry of the country after textile. He said all types of packaging materials and products such as paper, cardboard, wrapping film, tape, plastic, glass, metal and leather were being manufactured in Pakistan.

Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh said the SCCI would provide all kinds of support to the packaging industry.

He said representatives of the packaging industry would also be given representation in the SCCI departmental committees.

At the end of the ceremony, Muhammad Akram Virk was named the chairman of All Pakistan Packaging Manufacturers Association Sialkot Zone.