Packaging Sector Must Be Given Industry Status: FPCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Management Committee Regional Chairman Punjab Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Tuesday demanded the government that the packaging sector should be given an industry status

The packaging sector is the backbone of all industries, he said while addressing All Pakistan Corrugated Cartons Manufacturers Association here at FPCCI Regional Office. He said that the corrugated cartons manufacturing sector holds significant importance in all industries. The advent and widespread popularity of online business and e-commerce have increased the importance and value of the corrugated cartons sector. Corrugated cartons are the first choice for many product and service industry businesses due to their efficiency, durability, and dependability.

Nadeem Qureshi said that Prime Minister's third amnesty scheme since 2018 will allow Pakistani industrialists to invest in the manufacturing sector. As a result, Pakistani industrialists can invest in the country's manufacturing sector and set up new units at a five percent tax rate without any fear of investigating the source of investment.

He said business community should also focus on The Federal Budget 2022-23. It's the right time for the submission of pre-budget proposals to negotiate with the government before preparing the Federal Budget 2022-23. Once the Federal Budget 2022-23 is ready, it is difficult to negotiate and change the proposals.

He said that SME sector is the backbone of the economy, contributing immensely to uplift the industries and employment. The SME only requires exposure to export its products; once that's achieved, Pakistan's balance of trade will maintained.

On this occasion, Chairman All Pakistan Corrugated Cartons Manufacturers Association Zaki Ijaz Qureshi, Senior Vice Chairman Khawaja Tariq Mehmood, Vice Chairman Haji Faisal Ikram, Founder Chairman Adnan Khalid Butt urged the FPCCI to play its role in achieveing industry status to the packaging sector. Furthermore, support should be given to the packaging sector in research and development.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi assured the co-operative cartons of full cooperation of the FPCCI and said that FPCCI would extend all possible cooperation to solve the problems.

More Stories From Business

