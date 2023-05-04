UrduPoint.com

PacWest Bank Says Considering 'All Options' After Share Prices Tumble

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 06:59 PM

PacWest Bank Says Considering 'All Options' After Share Prices Tumble

PacWest Bankcorp said on Thursday that it is considering all options including a possible sale to maximize its shareholder value after it became the latest US lender to come under pressure in a spiraling banking crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) PacWest Bankcorp said on Thursday that it is considering all options including a possible sale to maximize its shareholder value after it became the latest US lender to come under pressure in a spiraling banking crisis.

"Recently, the Company has been approached by several potential partners and investors - discussions are ongoing. The company will continue to evaluate all options to maximize shareholder value," PacWest said in a statement.

PacWest stocks were down more than 50% in trading late Wednesday, raising fears that it could become the next US lender to fail following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March and the seizure and sale of First Republic Bank earlier this week.

The lender noted in its statement that it has not experienced "out-of-the-ordinary" deposit flows following the recent First Republic Bank collapse.

"Core customer deposits have increased since March 31, 2023, with total deposits totaling $28 billion as of May 2, 2023 with insured deposits totaling 75% vs. 71% at quarter end and 73% as of April 24, 2023," PacWest said.

The San Francisco-based First Republic Bank became the third casualty in the country's banking crisis earlier this week. Top US bank JPMorgan Chase this week bought assets and deposits worth over $330 billion that belonged to First Republic, which had struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March,

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Bank Sale San March April May Stocks All Top Billion

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Azeri Ambassador discuss strengtheni ..

Saqr Ghobash, Azeri Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations

16 seconds ago
 Canada Revenue Agency, Public Service Alliance Rea ..

Canada Revenue Agency, Public Service Alliance Reach Deal to End Strike

2 minutes ago
 Canada to Host Indian Minister of Commerce, Indust ..

Canada to Host Indian Minister of Commerce, Industry From May 8-11- Global Affai ..

2 minutes ago
 German Exports to Russia Up 1.8% in March After 20 ..

German Exports to Russia Up 1.8% in March After 2022 Slump - Statistics

2 minutes ago
 Iraq, French TotalEnergies to Sign Gas Investment ..

Iraq, French TotalEnergies to Sign Gas Investment Contract Within Weeks - Oil Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Residents of French Town of Saintes Block Railway ..

Residents of French Town of Saintes Block Railway to Protest Macron's Visit

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.