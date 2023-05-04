PacWest Bank Says Considering 'All Options' After Share Prices Tumble

(@FahadShabbir)

PacWest Bankcorp said on Thursday that it is considering all options including a possible sale to maximize its shareholder value after it became the latest US lender to come under pressure in a spiraling banking crisis

"Recently, the Company has been approached by several potential partners and investors - discussions are ongoing. The company will continue to evaluate all options to maximize shareholder value," PacWest said in a statement.

PacWest stocks were down more than 50% in trading late Wednesday, raising fears that it could become the next US lender to fail following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March and the seizure and sale of First Republic Bank earlier this week.

The lender noted in its statement that it has not experienced "out-of-the-ordinary" deposit flows following the recent First Republic Bank collapse.

"Core customer deposits have increased since March 31, 2023, with total deposits totaling $28 billion as of May 2, 2023 with insured deposits totaling 75% vs. 71% at quarter end and 73% as of April 24, 2023," PacWest said.

The San Francisco-based First Republic Bank became the third casualty in the country's banking crisis earlier this week. Top US bank JPMorgan Chase this week bought assets and deposits worth over $330 billion that belonged to First Republic, which had struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March,