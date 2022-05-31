PAFC for waiving off taxes on imports of raw material

Pak-Afghan Facilitation Committee (PAFC) Tuesday demanded the government to waive off all duties and taxes including the sales tax on the import of raw merchandise from Afghanistan in order to boost exports of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Pak-Afghan Facilitation Committee (PAFC) Tuesday demanded the government to waive off all duties and taxes including the sales tax on the import of raw merchandise from Afghanistan in order to boost exports of the country.

Talking to the media here Tuesday, PAFC Chairman Riaz Ahmed and its members Abdul Latif Malik and Usman Ashraf urged the government to provide relief to commercial importers on the same line of Finance Bill 2021-22 which promised relief to registered importers in the wake of sales tax.

They were confident that if duties and taxes on import of raw merchandise from Afghanistan are waived, the volume of Pakistan's exports would increase manifold, besides generating new jobs and business opportunities.

They said the carpet manufacturing industry was one of the largest cottage industries of Pakistan that brings in hefty amount of foreign exchange as well as it was a source of employment particularly female labour that can work at their homes hence helping the people of rural areas.

They mentioned that carpet industry was facing some problems which were resulting as hurdles to the industry's progress. They said in previous finance bill, the custom duty on the import of semi finished raw carpets from Afghanistan was waived off for sales tax registered importers. The raw merchandise that was imported from Afghanistan was finished and washed in Pakistan by skilled Pakistani labour and 100 percent exported globally.

Therefore, it is demanded that government should waive the duties as the raw material fromAfghanistan for Pakistan handmade carpet industry, and after that finished product of carpetwas exported from Pakistan to the world market.