Pair Of Explosions At Pemex Refinery In Mexico's Nuevo Leon Leaves 5 Injured - State Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) A pair of explosions at an oil refinery belonging to Pemex, the Mexican state oil producer, in the state of Nuevo Leon has left five people with injuries, the regional government said on Thursday.

According to the Nuevo Leon government, the incident took place at a facility in the town of Cadereyta.

"First responders can confirm that there were two explosions at the scene ...

as a result of an accumulation of gas, resulting in five minor injuries," the Nuevo Leon government said in a Twitter thread.

The injured persons have been transported to local hospitals for treatment, the state government added.

A fire was reported at the Cadereyta facility, which can refine roughly 275,000 barrels per day, this past July, according to the Argus Media portal.

One worker was killed as a result of an explosion at the refinery back in September 2010.

