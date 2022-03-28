PAJCCI appreciates smooth mechanism of TAD for Pak-Afghan Transit Trade

In coordination with Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and Ministry of Commerce, a meeting was held with Director Transit Trade Karachi to discuss the process and requirements of free movement of trucks in Pakistan and Afghanistan for smooth activity of bilateral and Transit Trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :In coordination with Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and Ministry of Commerce, a meeting was held with Director Transit Trade Karachi to discuss the process and requirements of free movement of trucks in Pakistan and Afghanistan for smooth activity of bilateral and Transit Trade.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the meeting was attended by members of PAJCCI, government functionaries from both sides, transporters and bonded carriers.

Habib Ahmad, Director Transit Trade, Karachi provided detailed mechanism of the process whereby bonded and non-bonded transport operators will be able to acquire Temporary Admission Document (TAD) and Visa for drivers and helpers. He outlined the requirements approved by both sides, documentation, validity and regulations applicable.

He said that Pakistani bonded operators could transport bilateral and transit goods but non-bonded are only allowed to carry bilateral goods. Transport operators on Afghan side will operate under TAD cover and will be able to transport transit goods and Pakistani exports to Afghanistan to ensure the structured approach to trading activity, he told.

Maria Kazi, Joint Secretary Ministry of Commerce informed that this arrangement would curtail the return of empty containers as operators with valid TAD will be able to bring and take back transit and bilateral goods without additional costs.

She explained that routes under APTTA-2010 would remain valid for vehicle movement for both bilateral and transit trade. The fee for TAD issuance is only USD 100 with validity of 6 months and multiple entry instead of previous requirement of high insurance guarantee, she told and added that driver and helpers visa would be valid for one year and they would be allowed to operate multiple vehicles of the same transporter in the duration.

She said, in case driver or helper changes the company, they will be required to apply for fresh visa. In addition, she said the Government of Pakistan has waived vehicle fitness certificate for Afghan vehicles for 6 months as a special facilitation measure. Afghan transporters can obtain Temporary Admission Document (TAD) from the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and its consulate in Kandahar, while transporters in Pakistan can obtain the same from Afghan consulates in Peshawar and Quetta.

Zubair Motiwala, Chairman PAJCCI appreciated the support of both governments in making the free movement possible and the efforts in reducing transportation cost by allowing empty containers to carry transit goods, affordable fees for TAD and easy process for acquiring visa and TAD. He said that initial problems would be resolved by both sides with mutual consultation and the scope of this arrangement would be extended to the CARs.