Open Menu

PAJCCI Delegation Meets Afghan Consul

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 10:03 PM

PAJCCI delegation meets Afghan Consul

The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) on Monday suggested that visa cards should be issued to truck drivers for a period of around three months for resumption of Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) on Monday suggested that visa cards should be issued to truck drivers for a period of around three months for resumption of Pak-Afghan trade.

A PAJCCI delegation presented the suggestion during a meeting with Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir.

The Pak-Afghan trade is presently suspended due to closure of border for the last more than one week over visa restriction from both the countries for truck drivers.

The PAJCCI delegation comprised its KP Coordinator Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Director Imtiaz Ahmad Ali.

During the meeting the PAJCCI delegation and Afghan Consul General held discussion over border situation and its impact on commerce and trade in the region.

The Afghan Consul General supported the suggestion of issuing special visa cards to truck drivers for a period of three months to end the deadlock over visa restriction.

Earlier, the PAJCCI delegation apprised Afghan Consul General about the efforts made by PAJCCI for re-opening of border and meetings held with authorities in Pakistan.

They also met with Visa Section Head, Molvi Muhammad Raza Rehmani who apprised them that Afghan Consulate was issuing visas to hundreds of Pakistanis on daily basis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Visa Border Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Minister hails, USAID's for securing foreign inves ..

Minister hails, USAID's for securing foreign investment to Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide security to voters for h ..

Govt committed to provide security to voters for holding elections in peaceful e ..

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador Baseer calls for enhanced interaction b ..

Ambassador Baseer calls for enhanced interaction between Pakistani, African comp ..

5 minutes ago
 Elected govt will have to take solid steps to put ..

Elected govt will have to take solid steps to put country on path to progress: S ..

9 minutes ago
 Nawaz vows to bring country back on development tr ..

Nawaz vows to bring country back on development track if voted to power

9 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instruct ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instructs political parties to wrap up ..

9 minutes ago
PMIC unhappy over delay in PIMS HVAC project

PMIC unhappy over delay in PIMS HVAC project

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker cabinet approves Rs24 bn to pay post-ret ..

Caretaker cabinet approves Rs24 bn to pay post-retirement benefits, salaries to ..

9 minutes ago
 138th birth anniversary of Jamshed Nasserwanji, fi ..

138th birth anniversary of Jamshed Nasserwanji, first elected Mayor of Karachi m ..

9 minutes ago
 PA candidate joins PPP

PA candidate joins PPP

39 minutes ago
 Man's body found hanging in Islamabad

Man's body found hanging in Islamabad

39 minutes ago
 Ex-CCRD head discuss youth opportunities in SRM wi ..

Ex-CCRD head discuss youth opportunities in SRM with GCA Advisor

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business