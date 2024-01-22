PAJCCI delegation meets Afghan Consul

The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) on Monday suggested that visa cards should be issued to truck drivers for a period of around three months for resumption of Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) on Monday suggested that visa cards should be issued to truck drivers for a period of around three months for resumption of Pak-Afghan trade.

A PAJCCI delegation presented the suggestion during a meeting with Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir.

The Pak-Afghan trade is presently suspended due to closure of border for the last more than one week over visa restriction from both the countries for truck drivers.

The PAJCCI delegation comprised its KP Coordinator Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi and Director Imtiaz Ahmad Ali.

During the meeting the PAJCCI delegation and Afghan Consul General held discussion over border situation and its impact on commerce and trade in the region.

The Afghan Consul General supported the suggestion of issuing special visa cards to truck drivers for a period of three months to end the deadlock over visa restriction.

Earlier, the PAJCCI delegation apprised Afghan Consul General about the efforts made by PAJCCI for re-opening of border and meetings held with authorities in Pakistan.

They also met with Visa Section Head, Molvi Muhammad Raza Rehmani who apprised them that Afghan Consulate was issuing visas to hundreds of Pakistanis on daily basis.