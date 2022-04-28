UrduPoint.com

PAJCCI Urges Waiver Of EIF, E Form For 6 Months To Avoid Halt In Pak-Afghan Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 08:23 PM

PAJCCI urges waiver of EIF, E form for 6 months to avoid halt in Pak-Afghan trade

The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) on Thursday urged the government to continue waiver of EIF and E-Form for six more months to avoid Pak-Afghan transit trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) on Thursday urged the government to continue waiver of EIF and E-Form for six more months to avoid Pak-Afghan transit trade.

The PAJCCI, in a statement, said the waiver of EIF and E-Form would expire on April 30. It would further increase the problems of the business communities across the border as both the correspondent and commercial banks were shy of engaging with Afghanistan despite US relaxation in sanctions for facilitating commercial transactions.

It said in a meeting with the high authorities of Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce and Federal board of Revenue, it once again pointed out the devastating effects caused by banking limitation, suspension of cash on counter facility and crunch of foreign exchange. The situation was aggravated by requirement of EIF and E form that should be suspended till an alternate mechanism was in place or at least for next 6 months.

"The FBR, Ministry of Commerce and other senior government functionaries had earlier agreed that in absence of viable barter trade mechanism, the requirement of E-Form and EIF for trade with Afghanistan may be waived for further 6 months to ensure that trade does not suffer and revenue arrives in national treasury," it added.

The PAJCCI emphasized on immediate action as due to closure of two important border crossings, the congestion already was affecting business especially in season of Afghanistan exports. "This suspension of waiver will significantly amplify the problem on both sides."The barter trade committee was still pending to be notified, which once would happen then deliberations could be initiated for developing alternate mechanism. Afghan side barter committee had already been formed in March 2022 and had initiated discussions under leadership of Khan Jan Alokozai, Co-Chairman PAJCCI, the statement said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Exchange Exports Business Chamber March April May Border FBR Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Germany's Wintershall Dea Loses $1.58Bln Amid Conf ..

Germany's Wintershall Dea Loses $1.58Bln Amid Conflict in Ukraine - Financial Re ..

16 seconds ago
 ANF recovers 750 liters chemical used to produce h ..

ANF recovers 750 liters chemical used to produce heroin

18 seconds ago
 Police officer arrested for patronizing organized ..

Police officer arrested for patronizing organized crimes, taking extortion

19 seconds ago
 Scholz Praises German Parliament for Approving Hea ..

Scholz Praises German Parliament for Approving Heavy Weapons Supplies to Ukraine

23 seconds ago
 Prosecution deptt to spend 2bln on construction of ..

Prosecution deptt to spend 2bln on construction of hostels

28 minutes ago
 Biden to Ask US Congress for $33Bln in Supplementa ..

Biden to Ask US Congress for $33Bln in Supplemental Funds to Support Ukraine - W ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.