Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PAJCCI Welcomes Allowing Of Cross Stuffing Of Afghan, Uzbek Cargo At Karachi Port

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PAJCCI welcomes allowing of cross stuffing of Afghan, Uzbek cargo at Karachi Port

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed permission from the customs department for cross stuffing of Afghan and Uzbek cargo at Karachi Port.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said it was a welcome step that the demand of businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade had been met.

A notification regarding allowing of cross stuffing was issued by the Directorate General of Transit Trade a couple of days earlier. Zia Sarhadi said due to the restriction placed on cross stuffing, the businessmen were facing extra charges due to delays in the return of containers to the shipping company.

The containers carrying goods took several days in reaching to Afghanistan and returning back to Karachi port, inflicting huge fines on importers under the head of detention charges.

With allowing of cross stuffing, the containers will be offloaded at Karachi and goods be transferred to trucks for onward transportation to Afghanistan.

Director PAJCCI also urged that GD (Goods Documentation) filing at Aza Khel dry Port in Nowshera district.

This decision will not only reduce the burden on Karachi port, but would help in making Aza Khel dry port operational, besides creating employment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by providing livelihood to more than 270 custom clearing agents.

Zia said Aza Khel dry port was constructed at a cost of Rs. 50 million by Pakistan Railways a few years earlier but has never been operational due to lack of activities in regard with Afghan transit goods.

He said the cross-stuffing facility should also be allowed at Aza Khel Dry Port in Nowshera and cargoes in bulk quantities like sugar, wheat, and urea be transported in railway wagons which would help in reducing transportation costs for businessmen, besides generating revenue for Railways.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Nowshera Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Commerce From Wheat Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Karachi Port Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED6.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED6.3 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt ..

AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt case

14 minutes ago
 Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indi ..

Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indigenous energy resources

32 minutes ago
 UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

49 minutes ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

1 hour ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.