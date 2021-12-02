PAJCCI welcomes Jah appointment as FTO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Vice President, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed the appointment of Dr Asif Mahmood Jah as Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) and expressed the hope that his appointment will provide relief to taxpayers, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Mr. Sarhadi, who is also former senior vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) called on the newly appointed FTO in his office at Islamabad and congratulated him on assuming the charge of responsibility.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said that Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has performed excellently as Chief Collector Customs and had introduced reforms for promotion of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit trade.

He had also played a cruel role in the resolution of the problems of exporters and importers.

He said that the welfare services of FTO, Dr Asif Mahmood Jah is not hidden from anyone and government has also acknowledged them by conferring Hilal-e-Imtiaz on him.

He expressed the hope that Dr Asif Mahmood Jah will play full rule in the redressal of the complaints of taxpayers to provide relief.