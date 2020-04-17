UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Afghan Border Closure Inflicting Heavy Losses On Traders: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Pak-Afghan border closure inflicting heavy losses on traders: Mian Zahid Hussain

Closure resulting in shortage of food items, industrial raw material, Partial reopening of trade not improving the situation

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th April, 2020)FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel SVP, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said Pak-Afghan border should be reopened completely to avoid shortage of essential items and necessary raw material for the industrial sector.
Partial reopening of trade at both entry points is not serving the purpose as the traders from both sides of the divide are facing heavy losses, he said.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that thousands of containers and men are stranded at both sides of the border with not a single reported case of coronavirus.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that border closure has to result in a shortage of different food items and raw material while uncertainty is hitting the business community.


The former minister noted that thousands of loaded containers on both sides of the border pose a security risk for the locals, therefore the area should be cleared.
He said that drivers and cleaners of vehicles are compelled to guard the merchandise while supply chain has broken which must be restored immediately.


The business leader said that how come the Afghan Transit Trade cargo can become a threat on border points when the same is cleared from the port in Karachi and allowed to transport it from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said that the exporters and importers are ready to pay the cost of disinfection if the government allows reopening of trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Vehicles Same Alliance Border All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC becomes patron to families of COVID-19 decease ..

9 minutes ago

NMC’s Board of Directors praises role of nationa ..

24 minutes ago

New South African cricket boss Smith rules De Kock ..

2 minutes ago

Three- hour complete lockdown observed in northern ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees As Negative Bans on Russian Media on ..

2 minutes ago

London Mayor Urges Government to Make Face Coverin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.