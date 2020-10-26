Pak-Afghan manufacturers vow to resolve issues together

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The manufacturers from Pakistan and Afghanistan vowed on Monday to resolve their mutual issues together to promote bilateral trade.

The traders and manufacturers stressed their respective governments to facilitate the traders by easing visa structure, opening the borders round the clock, and reducing duties in export and import.

Chairing a session on the sidelines of Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020, Member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar said the Pakistan government had decided that henceforth, there would be no closure of trade with Afghanistan.

She also urged Afghan government to facilitate the traders so that the bilateral trade reached its maximum potential.

The traders from Pakistan pointed out a number of issues that needed to be resolved by the Afghan government.

They said whenever a bomb blast happened in Afghanistan, its government closes down the border that hurt traders of both sides.

They said the Afghan embassy was also not much cooperative to the Pakistani traders, besides the visa policy was also needed to be reviewed.

Shandana Gulzar said the Pakistan government was revising its laws to promote bilateral trade.

She suggested to leave aside all other bilateral trade agreements and go direct for signing a full fledge Free Trade Agreement (FTA).