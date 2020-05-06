UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Afghan Trade Feeding Millions Of Mouths: : Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:35 PM

Pak-Afghan trade feeding millions of mouths: : Mian Zahid Hussain

Trade barriers should be removed to boost exports, Iran, Tajikistan grabbing Pak share in Afghan market

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020) FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel SVP, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said millions of people are making a living though Pak-Afghan trade, therefore this issue should be tackled seriously.

The trade barriers should be removed to save millions of livelihoods and arrest a continued fall in exports, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that a few weeks back the authorities completely closed the border, later the transit trade cargo was allowed while local cargo was not allowed and now a limited flow transit and local cargo has been allowed which indicates confusion.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that after reopening the border for three days, the interior ministry jumped in and issued notification for opening border for five day.

However, now only 100 trucks or containers per day have been allowed to cross into Afghanistan in which fifty would be carrying transit goods while fifty will be carrying local goods.


The former minister noted that the decision is surprising as the daily almost five hundred trucks or trailers carrying local merchandise used to cross the border and now the backlog has reached to thousands.


He said that following the news of lifting the ban the business community loaded hundreds of trucks with different items but to their disappointment only fifty are being allowed resulting in additional losses.

The non-serious attitude of the government functionaries is adding insult to the injury of the exporters and importers who have suffered heavy losses due to the coronavirus issue, he said, adding that many industrial units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former Fata have been established to cater for needs of Afghanistan which are now under threat.


Closure of industrial units and ghee mills will hit revenue, employment and confidence of the business community, therefore, the border should be fully reopened otherwise Pakistan will lose this market as Iran and Tajikistan is trying to bank on the opportunity, he informed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior Ministry Exports Business Iran Bank Alliance Tajikistan Border Market All Government Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-Q leaders approach LHC against NAB powers

7 minutes ago

NW China province to move some sports events onlin ..

2 minutes ago

No COVID-19 Patient Died in Israel Overnight - Hea ..

33 minutes ago

PAL to hold 199th international online Sachal Sarm ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to ..

37 minutes ago

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.