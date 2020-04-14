Pak-Afghan trade surplus decrease by 5.31% in 8 months: SBP

Pakistan's goods and services trade with Afghanistan witnessed decrease of 5.31 percent in surplus during first eight months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $728.315 million during July-February (2019-20) against exports of $777.153 million during July-February (2018-19), showing negative growth of 6.28 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 2.64 percent in eight months, from $16.

009 billion to $16.433 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period were recorded at $101.115 million against $114.723 million last year, showing decreased of 11.86 percent in first eight months of this year.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 17.51 percent, from $35.945 billion to $29.651 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $627.200 million against $662.430 million during same period of last year, showing decline of 5.31 percent, the data revealed.

