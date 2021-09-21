UrduPoint.com

Pak-Afghan Trade Swelled To 60 Percent Last Week: President SAARC CCI

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:13 PM

Pak-Afghan trade swelled to 60 percent last week: President SAARC CCI

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghan was picking good pace as it swelled to 60 percent during last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghan was picking good pace as it swelled to 60 percent during last week.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Syed Yawer Abbas Bahwalpuri, he said it could be increased manifolds if old infrastructure was replaced with modern facilities of handling at all land border routes including Thorkham and Chaman for early scanning and clearing of goods from either sides.

He stressed the need for fast track resolution of all issues including removal of non- tariff barriers impeding the smooth flow of bilateral trade besides further strengthening of economic ties with Afghanistan.

He lamented that Pakistan annual exports to Afghanistan tumbled from $2 billion a couple of years ago to $700 million.

He said earlier Pakistan used to export up to 50,000 tons of cement and 100,000 tons of iron bars during last two year, but not any more now because of odd and unrealistic policies of previous Afghan government.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said recently Pakistan prior to Taliban new regime suffered setback as its exports to Afghanistan fell 5.5 percent from $790 million to $746 million during first nine months of last fiscal year mainly due to their unfriendly policies towards Pakistan.

He said now the situation was altogether changed after Taliban and Pakistan traders, exporters and importers will extend full cooperation to their Afghan brothers and meet their demands on top priority.

He said Pakistan always attached great importance to Afghanistan and its people on the basis of religion and rich cultural heritage.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned in Pakistan help facilitate quick clearing of goods at all land borders.

He said SAARC Chamber has also set up special cell in Pakistan for better coordination with Afghan traders and help address their problems if any on top priority.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister Exports Chaman Chamber Border Commerce National University All From Government Industry Top Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $73.47 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $73.47 a barrel Monday

20 seconds ago
 Russia's Rubin Presented to Defense Ministry Sever ..

Russia's Rubin Presented to Defense Ministry Several Projects of 5th-Generation ..

30 seconds ago
 China's crude oil output up 2.3 pct in August

China's crude oil output up 2.3 pct in August

31 seconds ago
 Removal of Pakistan from red list to restore trade ..

Removal of Pakistan from red list to restore trade between Pak-UK : Mian Kashif

33 seconds ago
 Sudanese Army Thwarts Coup Attempt - Reports

Sudanese Army Thwarts Coup Attempt - Reports

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 14 new Delta cases as largest ..

New Zealand reports 14 new Delta cases as largest city eases COVID-19 restrictio ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.