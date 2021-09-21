Pak-Afghan trade swelled to 60 percent last week: President SAARC CCI

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghan was picking good pace as it swelled to 60 percent during last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghan was picking good pace as it swelled to 60 percent during last week.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Syed Yawer Abbas Bahwalpuri, he said it could be increased manifolds if old infrastructure was replaced with modern facilities of handling at all land border routes including Thorkham and Chaman for early scanning and clearing of goods from either sides.

He stressed the need for fast track resolution of all issues including removal of non- tariff barriers impeding the smooth flow of bilateral trade besides further strengthening of economic ties with Afghanistan.

He lamented that Pakistan annual exports to Afghanistan tumbled from $2 billion a couple of years ago to $700 million.

He said earlier Pakistan used to export up to 50,000 tons of cement and 100,000 tons of iron bars during last two year, but not any more now because of odd and unrealistic policies of previous Afghan government.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said recently Pakistan prior to Taliban new regime suffered setback as its exports to Afghanistan fell 5.5 percent from $790 million to $746 million during first nine months of last fiscal year mainly due to their unfriendly policies towards Pakistan.

He said now the situation was altogether changed after Taliban and Pakistan traders, exporters and importers will extend full cooperation to their Afghan brothers and meet their demands on top priority.

He said Pakistan always attached great importance to Afghanistan and its people on the basis of religion and rich cultural heritage.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned in Pakistan help facilitate quick clearing of goods at all land borders.

He said SAARC Chamber has also set up special cell in Pakistan for better coordination with Afghan traders and help address their problems if any on top priority.