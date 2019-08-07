UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Afghanistan Agrees To Start Process Of Preferential Trade Agreement : Razak Dawood

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:56 PM

Pak-Afghanistan agrees to start process of Preferential Trade Agreement : Razak Dawood

Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to start the process of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) for trade liberalization and increasing trade between both sides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to start the process of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) for trade liberalization and increasing trade between both sides. He said that that for this, at the first instances both sides will share their initial list of tariff lines in the next month which will be followed by meeting of technical committees, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here The Advisor said this in a meeting with Afghanistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Shukurallah Atif Mashaal who called on him to deliberate on the trade related issues in order to enhance bilateral trade to an unprecedented level.

They further discussed to reopen new border crossing points including that of Torkham and Ghulam Khan.

The Advisor to PM highlighted that Pakistan and Afghanistan share long historical, political and economic ties. However, the volume of current bilateral trade is much below than the available potential owing to trade barriers which are required to be removed forthwith with mutual consultation, he said.

The Ambassador said that, both the countries need to take steps to exploit the untapped trade potential between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Adviser stressed on the need to explore opportunities to maximize mutual trade volume and move forward for trade cooperation via communication and custom cooperation. He also said that it is very important to address issues pertaining transit trade agreement. "Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement should be implemented in true letter and spirit", he addedAfghan Ambassador Atif Mashal apprised the Adviser regarding the latest developments of trade related issues on Afghan side, which took after President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani's visit to Pakistan. He stated that things are moving in right direction and both sides will achieve positive results from the outcomes.

In this regard, the Advisor will visit Kabul by end of August 2019 to finalize the understanding on different trade and economic issues which would enable both countries to enhance existing bilateral trade volume.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Visit August Border 2019 Ashraf Ghani Commerce Textile From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Man shot dead in Faisalabad

45 seconds ago

Trump Says He Will 'Do Something' About White Supr ..

48 seconds ago

Zelenskyy's Campaign Chief Visited US During April ..

3 minutes ago

Ziarat Residency to hold Independence Day celebrat ..

3 minutes ago

Italian Senate Backs Lyon-Turin Rail Link Project, ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister phones UK premier

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.