Pak-Afghanistan Signed Extension Of APTTA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:55 PM

Pak-Afghanistan signed extension of APTTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday signed a Protocol for three-month extension of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2010 (APTTA) for smooth functioning of transit trade between both sides.

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment , Abdul Razak Dawood and Minister of Industry and Commerce Afghanistan Nisar Ahmad Ghoriyani have signed the agreement, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The signing ceremony was held over video-link on April 1st, 2021, simultaneously at Kabul and Islamabad.

The Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui was also present on the occasion.

Representatives of the both embassies in respective capitals were also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the adviser Razak Dawood shared vision of the government on trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (cars) as well.

The Adviser said that his vision for trade and economic relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) is to make Pakistan a hub for trade, transit and transshipment.

"Our trade must be based on secure, open, consistent, reliable and legal movement of goods at the Afghan border along with enhanced connectivity with Afghanistan and CARs", he said.

He said that this is a long-term Vision and, through our current engagement with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, "we are laying down the foundation for its implementation. "Both sides expressed satisfaction with the extension of the agreement and decided that the technical teams of two countries will conclude the revised agreement soon.

