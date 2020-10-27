UrduPoint.com
Pak- Afghanistan To Increase Cooperation In Manufacturing Sector

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:25 PM

Chairperson Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), National Assembly of Pakistan Shandana Gulzar Khan on Tuesday urged to increase the cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the manufacturing sector for enhancing bilateral trade volume

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):Chairperson Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP), National Assembly of Pakistan Shandana Gulzar Khan on Tuesday urged to increase the cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the manufacturing sector for enhancing bilateral trade volume.

The effect of Pak- Afghan transit trade condition on exports, ease of doing business , partnerships and Joint Ventures amongst business communities of both sides were the major issues, which needed to be resolved for enhancing the trade between the two countries , she said this while addressing the Pakistan- Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum- 2020 here.

She said that for exploring trade and investment opportunities in the manufacturing sector, there was need to enhance the bilateral cooperation in textiles, construction, Plastic and Pharmaceutical sector.

Shandana said the both sides must explore, strengthen and identify weakness in bilateral trade.

The senior parliamentarian said that to address the issues of the business community on the both sides, environment of mutual trust and cooperation was required.

During her addresses to the forum, she also highlighted the importance of the Pak- Afghan forum in general and the need to find a way to promote manufacturing sectors of both the countries in particular.

She said that political and any tragic incident should not impact the conduct of business between the citizens of both the countries.

She also proposed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between both the countries for trade openness to increase the trade volume.

Policies regarding trade of perishable goods including food and medicines be made time bound and must be cleared in three days, she said.

Shandana said that infrastructure might be developed for enhanced connectivity and swift clearance of carriages and cargoes.

She said that an investment Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Afghanistan for the small and medium business also needed to be promoted.

