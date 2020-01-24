UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference In Nairobi From Jan 30-31

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi from Jan 30-31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The ministry of Commerce, under the "Look Africa Policy initiative", is going to organize a two-day 'Pakistan - Africa Trade Development Conference' in Nairobi, Kenya which would start on January 30,2020.

The conference is first of its kind, as over two hundred delegates from twenty African countries are going to participate in the conference which is arranged by Pakistan Missions abroad, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Friday.

The participating countries include Pakistan, Kenya, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Niger, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Mauritius, Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi.

Adviser to PM on Commerce and Textile, Razak Dawood and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi would lead the Pakistani delegation.

The Foreign Minister and Trade Minister of Kenya have confirmed their participation while Kenyan government would provide full support for the event which would be inaugurated by President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta.

The State Minister of Trade from Uganda is also going to attend the conference.

A delegation of over hundred leading Pakistani companies in major export sectors including Textile and Apparel, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture (Rice, Sugar, wheat etc.) Tractors & Agricultural Implements , Banking and Transportation, Surgical instruments, Leather & sports Goods , Light Engineering and Electronics, Information Technology (IT) software, Cement and Construction services having potential in Africa, has been arranged by Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

In the conference, Pak-Africa relations will be discussed, especially the ways and means to enhance trade, develop banking and transportation channels, improve engagement and connectivity and remove tariff and non-tariff barriers.

A presentation on "business and investment opportunities in Pakistan" will be given, followed by sectoral presentations by Pakistani businessmen, presentations by African trading blocs/countries.

In addition to the conference, Business to Business, Government to Business and government to government meetings are arranged.

Pakistan's trade with Africa has remained stagnant at USD 3 billion per year from 2012-13 to 2016-17, which has increased to USD 4.6 billion in 2018-19.

Main reason of the low trade volume had been low level of engagement of Pakistan with Africa.

In order to enhance trade and increase outreach to major African economies, the Ministry of Commerce launched "Look Africa Initiative", which envisaged various measures to enhance trade with Africa.

In 2019, the Ministry of Commerce has relocated six Commercial Sections from Europe to Africa taking the total number to ten, to cover top ten economies of Africa.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Technology Sports Business Shah Mehmood Qureshi Europe Egypt Agriculture Nairobi Lead Algeria Ethiopia Burundi Tanzania Tunisia South Africa Rwanda Zimbabwe Sudan Senegal Kenya Libya Mauritius Morocco Niger Nigeria Uganda United States Dollars January 2019 Commerce Textile Event From Government Wheat Top Billion

Recent Stories

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

29 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

27 minutes ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

27 minutes ago

Sudanese Transitional Government, Major Rebel Move ..

27 minutes ago

Militants' Attacks in Syria's Aleppo Leave 8 Civil ..

27 minutes ago

Bolivia Suspends Diplomatic Ties With Cuba Over Co ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.