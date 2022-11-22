UrduPoint.com

Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference To Begin On Nov 29 In Johannesburg

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Commerce and Investments is organizing third Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition from November 29 to December 1st in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In this connection, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar held a meeting with High Commissioner of South Africa to Pakistan M Madikiza at Ministry of Commerce here on Tuesday.

Various aspects of Pakistan South Africa Bilateral Trade were discussed with special focus on the third Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference and single country exhibition.

A delegation comprising of around 225 exhibitors and business delegates from Pakistan representing twenty major sectors including pharmaceuticals, tractors/Agriculture machinery, engineering goods, sports goods, and chemicals are visiting Johannesburg to participate in the conference and exhibition.

Around 130 companies will be exhibiting their products in single country exhibition, said a press statement issued by commerce ministry adding officials and business persons from 16 member states of South African Development Community (SADC) have been invited to participate in the conference.

The conference will also be attended by dignitaries from South Africa including the Minister for Trade & Industry, who had been invited as chief guest.

Highlighting the importance of Look Africa Initiative launched in 2017, Syed Naveed Qamar said "Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding relations with South Africa and is looking forward to further deepen bilateral ties under Look Africa Policy initiative".

He also observed that total trade stood at $2074.72 million during (July-June ) 2021- 22 out of which exports amounted to $238.82 million and imports from South Africa stood at $ 1835.90 million, which did not match the actual potential of trade between the countries.

Naveed Qamar said that there was dire need to rationalize the things and find out direct ways to exchange the goods to save time and money if it was apropos.

Subsequently, M Madikiza expressed his pleasure and assured his government's unwavering support in arranging the 3rd Pak-Africa trade development conference and single country exhibition.

The High Commissioner also showed deep interest to boost trade volume especially in the field mangoes, medicine, education, cotton and wild animals.

The two sides agreed to work together to improve bilateral trade relations, the statement added.

