Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference To Be Held In Kenya Next Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:02 PM

Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference to be held in Kenya next month

As part of Ministry of Commerce' Look Africa Policy Initiative, Pakistan is holding for the first time a Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference at Nairobi, Kenya on January 30-31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :As part of Ministry of Commerce' Look Africa Policy Initiative, Pakistan is holding for the first time a Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference at Nairobi, Kenya on January 30-31.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood will attend the conference along with a delegation comprising leading businessmen.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Dawood said that Pakistan's ambassadors in Africa and representatives from public as well as private sectors of African countries would attend the Conference.

"I will take a delegation of leading businessmen and the focus will be on business to Business (B2B) meetings in potential sectors", he said adding that the conference would open new avenues for enhancement of our trade with Africa.

