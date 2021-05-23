Pak-Argentina decides for expanding trade, economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan-Argentina Joint Commission has decided for improving framework to work on expanding trade and economic cooperation in various sectors.

The third session of the Pakistan-Argentina Joint Commission (JC) held in a virtual format in Islamabad and Buenos Aires, said a press release issue by Ministry of Economic Affairs here Sunday.

The talks focused on specific areas of cooperation, including bilateral trade and investment, agriculture, textile, pharmaceutical sector, science and information technology, industry, maritime, tourism and forestry.

Preliminary meeting of technical experts was also held on May 19, 2021.

The Pakistani Delegation was headed by Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed.

The Argentinean side was headed by, Under Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and International Trade of Argentina, Ambassador CAROLA RAMON.

The experts from all relevant technical departments of Pakistan and Argentina along with ambassadors of both countries participated in the meeting. The Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs underscored the need to enhance cooperation between the two countries on the basis of reciprocity, fairness and equity.

The Argentinean side also expressed their keenness to expand economic relations with Pakistan. The two sides had candid discussions on the matters of bilateral trade and economic relations and decided to take measures for enhancement of bilateral trade to next higher level.

It was also agreed to establish a Joint business Council for B2B interaction between businessmen of both the sides. The both sides also agreed for formation of Joint Working Groups in agriculture, pharmaceutical, information technology and industrial sectors to guide future trade and economic cooperation.

The Argentinean side also offered technical assistance for the projects under South-South Cooperation. The sides also decided to sign MoUs in the fields of trade, promotion of investment, agriculture, cooperation in science & information technology, pharmaceutical, maritime and tourism.

The two sides decided to have annual follow up meetings to pursue these avenues.