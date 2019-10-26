Pak attaches, commercial counselors visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry

A delegation of trade attaches and commercial counselors, deputed at Pakistani embassies and high commissions abroad, visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of trade attaches and commercial counselors, deputed at Pakistani embassies and high commissions abroad, visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday.

They discussed in detail the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters.

They also pledged to make all-out efforts to explore the new international trade markets for Sialkot exporters with a sole aim to boost the national exports.

They promised to make all-out efforts to ensure easy access of Sialkot made export products in the world, besides, promising to promote positive and soft business image of Pakistan globally.

They also showed keen interest in SCCI's documentary 'Sialkot, the City of Progressive People', which was screened during the meeting.

The SCCI officials gave them a detailed briefing about the socio-economic and human development of Sialkot on self-help basis by Sialkot exporters, achievements, targets, future goals of Sialkot's export-oriented industries as well.