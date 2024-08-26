Pak-Azerbaijan Business Forum To Be Held On September 16th In Baku
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Pak-Azerbaijan Business Forum, scheduled for September 16th in Baku, will be led by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, with Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan also participating.
The Secretary of Commerce will co-chair the 4th Pak-Azerbaijan Joint Working Group meeting, said a press release issued on Monday.
The forum aims to enhance bilateral trade, with 43 Pakistani companies confirmed to attend, span various industries, including rice, fruits, vegetables, processed food, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, glass products, ceramics, transport and logistics, IT, engineering goods, and chemicals.
Their participation is expected to explore potential business ventures and further strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, Jam Kamal Khan said.
The forum will explore business opportunities and strengthen trade ties between the two nations.
Ambassador Khazar Farhadov assured visa facilitation for Pakistani participants and highlighted broader areas of cooperation, including renewable energy and infrastructure. He also announced the upcoming inauguration of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce in Islamabad.
The discussion emphasized the importance of ensuring robust participation from Pakistan's private sector to maximize opportunities for collaboration.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed optimism about the forum, describing it as a crucial step towards increasing trade volumes and laying the groundwork for sustained economic collaboration between the two countries.
