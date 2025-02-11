Pak- Belarus To Enhance Agricultural Partnership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan met with Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture of Belarus, Vadim Shagoiko to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan met with Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture of Belarus, Vadim Shagoiko to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture.
The meeting, held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration in agricultural technology, trade, and food security. Both sides emphasized the importance of leveraging their respective strengths to foster mutual growth and address challenges in the agricultural sector, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
During the discussions, Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Belarus and expressed optimism about expanding agricultural exports and knowledge sharing.
He highlighted the potential for joint initiatives and partnerships that could benefit both countries by enhancing productivity and ensuring sustainable agricultural development.
The meeting reflects the growing economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Belarus, with both sides looking forward to deeper engagement and practical steps toward enhancing cooperation in the agricultural sector.
