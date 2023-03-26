Pak business delegation made week-long visit to Ethiopia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :A 70-member delegation of businessmen and investors from Pakistan made a week-long visit to Ethiopia to review the business and investment opportunities in the Ethiopian markets.

The business delegation, led by Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, Honorary Counsel General of Ethiopia in Karachi, visited Ethiopia from 5 to 10 March to explore potential business opportunities and establish relationships with Ethiopian counterparts.

The delegation included industrialists from different sectors of the industry. During the visit, they had the opportunity to meet with several high-ranking government officials, including the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Head of Investment Commission and Minister of State for Diplomatic Affairs.

These meetings allowed the delegation to learn more about the business environment in Ethiopia and explore potential collaborations between businesses in Pakistan and Ethiopia.

The delegation also had business-to-business and business-to-government meetings to explore potential collaborations and partnerships.

Meanwhile, Honorary Counsel General of Ethiopia said that Ethiopia was a large market in the African region with a population of 120 million, thus the total market of Pakistan and Africa was 350 million.

He said that Ethiopia was the hub of business and trade in the African region and there were great opportunities for mutual trade between the two countries in the future.

He said that both Africa is an untapped market and Ethiopia can be a gateway for Pakistan in Africa, which can be beneficial for our textile and pharmaceutical sector.

He said that there were great opportunities for Pakistani businessmen in cement and fertilizer in Ethiopia, besides great interest in Pakistani businessmen in this regard.

Ibrahim Tawab said that various sectors including textile, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, agriculture and food sector, packaging and paper industry and other major sectors participated in the delegation with us. He said that this was a large and high-powered delegation in the history of mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia, which will play its role in promoting the mutual trade relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Ibrahim Khalid said that the delegation met with the Chief of Ethiopian Airlines, who announced that Ethiopian Airlines will be flying to Karachi very soon.

He said that this announcement is expected to improve connectivity and provide new opportunities for trade and travel between the two countries.

The delegation also met with the Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority to promote Pakistani pharmaceutical products in Ethiopia, exploring potential collaborations in the healthcare industry, which is a growing sector in Ethiopia.

Moreover, the delegation visited industrial parks in Ethiopia, providing an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the country's manufacturing capabilities and potential investment opportunities, he added.

The Honorary Counsel General further said that visiting the industrial parks also provided insights into the local industries and the opportunities and challenges they face, which can be helpful in making informed decisions about potential partnerships and investments in Ethiopia.

Overall, the visit was productive and the delegation made some great connections and explored potential collaborations with Ethiopian counterparts, he said .

The visit helped to strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Ethiopia and improve trade and travel between the two countries.

Ibrahim Khalid said that the business delegation was treated with great hospitality by the Ethiopians, which helped to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He said the Pakistan Embassy in Ethiopia hosted a dinner for the delegation, which provided an opportunity for further networking and relationship building.

Ethiopians are known for their warm and welcoming hospitality, and the delegation was treated with great hospitality during their visit. He said the delegation was hosted by the Ethiopian government and provided with a high level of state protocol, which is a set of formal rules and customs governing diplomatic and official engagements between countries.

He said this included a welcome ceremony upon their arrival, meetings with high-ranking officials, and a farewell ceremony.

The delegation was also provided with delicious Ethiopian cuisine, which is known for its unique blend of spices and flavors.

Some of the most popular Ethiopian dishes include injera, a sourdough flat bread that is eaten with stews and vegetables, and kitfo, a dish made from raw minced beef seasoned with spices and served with injera.

The delegation had the opportunity to sample these and other dishes during their visit, which helped to give them a taste of Ethiopian culture.