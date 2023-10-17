Pak-China academic MoU signed to cooperate in engineering sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A Pakistani delegation led by Javed Mahmood Bukhari, President of Pakistan National University of Science and Technology(NUST) recently visited Xi'an Shiyou University(XSYU) in Xi'an, China.

A cooperation forum was held in the conference center of the campus, presided over by Zhang Rongjun, deputy president of XSYU.

During the meeting, Chang Jiang, party secretary of XSYU expressed a warm welcome to the delegation. “We hope that in the future, the two universities can cooperate in promising fields including energy research, information technology, and infrastructure.” Chang Jiang said.

Then, the two universities had in-depth discussion on talent training in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electronic engineering, computer engineering and other majors, CEN reported on Tuesday.

Chang Jiang and Javed Mahmood Bukhari, on behalf of the two universities, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning academic and scientific research cooperation between Xi'an Shiyou University and Pakistan National University of Science and Technology.

The two universities agreed to actively cooperate in academic exchange and research on the mode of industry-university-research cooperation.

APP/asg