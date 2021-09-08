Pak-China agree to enhance cooperation in agri-inputs production

Pakistan and China on Wednesday agreed to explore and enhance bilateral relationship in areas of production of agriculture inputs particularly pesticides, fertilizer, machinery and support services including agricultural education and research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan and China on Wednesday agreed to explore and enhance bilateral relationship in areas of production of agriculture inputs particularly pesticides, fertilizer, machinery and support services including agricultural education and research.

The consensus to this regard was developed in meeting held between Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on the Minister here today, said a press release.

Bothe sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in agricultural infrastructure in the regions along the CPEC, besides crop farming, livestock breeding, forestry and food growing, and aquatic and fishery in the regions along the CPEC.

They agreed for development of comprehensive agricultural production capacity, construction of farmland water conservancy facility and agricultural products circulation facility as well as collaborate in forestry, horticulture, fisheries and livestock medicines and vaccines and strengthen production of horticultural products.

Speaking on the occasion Fakhar imam said that China and Pakistan have an excellent relationship which is a model for other countries.

Fakhar said that Pakistan and China should enhance their relationship in regard to agro trade between the two countries can achieve new heights if Pakistan enhances export of fruits, vegetables and rice to China.

He said Pakistan has huge export potential in terms vegetables and fruits such as mango, citrus fruits, Apple cherries.

He said that the trade between the two countries has huge potential and can be increased significantly.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put high priority on the development of high tech, construction and agriculture sector.

Minister said that technological exchange between China and Pakistan can enhance the agricultural sector of the country.

The two dignitaries agreed to sign two MoUs to enhance export of onion to China and to introduce revolutionary Chinese Juncao technology.

Fakhar Imam said that cooperation amongst countries at every level needs to be increased if the world wants to move towards sustainable and nature friendly development.

Two dignitaries agreed to sign more MoUs to increase trade amongst the two countries.

The Chinese Ambassador said that Juncao technology allows farmers to grow different types of nutritional mushrooms from chopped grasses without cutting down trees and damaging the environment.

He said it can be used for producing feed, biogas and also minimize soil erosion to combat desertification. He said farmers can generate income in 7-10 days after planting mushroom substrate packs.

The Ambassador said that 1 hectare land produces 300 tons of fresh grass per year which can grow 120 tons of fresh mushroom or feed 300 goats.

It solves the forage shortage in the winter season as well. He said that 13 centres of this technology have been set up globally and the next will be set up in Pakistan.

The Ambassador said that three tier exchanges should be promoted: Government to Government, business to Business and Research to Research.

He said that PARC and Agricultural Research Institute of Beijing should take the lead on research-based exchange of technology.

He said that the agricultural yield in Pakistan is almost half of that of China and that latest technological advances in agriculture can uplift the agro-economy of Pakistan.

Ambassador Nong Rong said that the agricultural bilateral trade between the two countries has immense potential.

He said exchange of agricultural technologies can enhance the productivity of agriculture in Pakistan and thus should be a Primary area of focus.

Both dignitaries agreed to enhance trade and exchange of technologies in the agriculture sector.