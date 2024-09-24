Pak-China Agreed For Working Together To Complete Mega Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pakistan and China will work together for the completion of ML-1, M-6 and M-9 projects in order to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between both the countries.
While 2nd Phase of KKH and construction of Kaghan Naran, Jhal Khand, Babusar Top and Tunnel till Karakrum Highway will also be constructed.
The consensus to this effect was developed in a meeting between Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Transport Minister of China Li Xiapeng during International Transport Conference, which was held at Beijing.
Both the ministers held a detail discussion and agreed on 4 mega projects to be completed in Pakistan, said a press release.
According to the details Minister for Communications, Privatization & board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan reached Beijing where an hour long discussions and meeting was held with Chinese Minister for Transport Mr. Li Xiapeng who welcomed him warmly and expressed deep interest in Joint Ventures and working together for these important projects.
In the meeting Public Private Partnership and other financial modalities were came under discussion. It is mentionable that missing links of CPEC projects will be completed which include Motorway from Sukkhar to Haider Abad and Karachi.
Similarly, railway project of ML-1 Seaport to Multan and to Lahore, Karakrum Highway Thakot to Raikot and Highway of Kaghan Naran, Jhal Khand and Babusar Top will also be constructed.
Abdul Aleem Khan thanked China for its cooperation and expressed hope that this International Conference on Transport will merge more benefits and development for Pakistan.
Transport Minister of China Mr. Li Xiapeng assured full cooperation from his Department for Pakistan in future, as well.
In the meeting Ambassador of Pakistan in China Khalil Hashmi was also present along with senior officers from both the countries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Business
-
U.S. Ambassador visits SCCI1 hour ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal pushes for digitalization of Planning Ministry’s operations in one year1 hour ago
-
PIAC bidding process to be telecast on Oct 11 hour ago
-
Iranian ambassador calls on FBR chairman2 hours ago
-
Growing trend of drug addiction in youths is alarming in Pakistan: Speakers3 hours ago
-
WEF official urges Pakistan to seek financial, technical assistance from world bodies for renewable ..3 hours ago
-
IMF Board to approve $7 bln program on Wednesday3 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 366 points3 hours ago
-
Sarhad CCI goes to elect EC members for 2024-254 hours ago
-
Business Forum gets support for SCCI election4 hours ago
-
NAVTTC, TVET, provinces join hands to transform TVET Institutes4 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister reaffirms commitment to deepening collaborations with Belarus4 hours ago