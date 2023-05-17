Pak China Business Forum held in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) : The first ever Pak-China Business Forum: Industrial Relocation and TechnologyTransfer was held at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

The DEA Group of Companies, based in Pakistan and UAE with a vision to facilitate global collaboration and promote economic growth, organized the event.

"The Pak-China Business Forum represents a landmark occasion for both Pakistan and China. It provides a unique platform for business leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for collaboration," said Owais Mir, CEO of DEA Group of Companies.

"We are proud to have initiated this event, and we firmly believe that it will benefit in a new era of business growth and cooperation between Pakistan and China," he added.

The Pak-China Business Forum brought together different companies from China, for impactful discussions and establishing new paths for business-to-business cooperation.

The forum witnessed a remarkable turnout of Chinese companies, eager to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Throughout the two-day event, delegates were involved to insightful panel discussions, expert presentations, and B2B meetings.

The Pak-China Business Forum also witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and partnership agreements between Pakistani and Chinese companies.

These sessions shed light on the potential benefits of industrial relocation and technology transfer, encouraging Chinese businesses to consider establishing operations in Pakistan.

The success of the Pak-China Business Forum highlights the commitment of both nations to promote stronger ties and capitalize on shared opportunities.

With this groundbreaking event, Pakistan and China have taken a significant step toward economic integration, technological advancement, and sustainable growth.

