Open Menu

Pak-China Chah Festival Rescheduled For April

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Pak-China Chah Festival rescheduled for April

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan-China Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Punjab food Authority, Information and Culture Department Punjab and Pak Connects have rescheduled “Pak-China Chah Festival 2025” for the second week of April 2025.

The decision has been made due to unforeseen circumstances and the scheduling of major cricket matches in Lahore, which would have impacted logistics and attendee experience.

PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain said here Wednesday that the Pak-China Chah Festival is a celebration of the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, showcasing the rich cultural heritage, trade collaborations, and the diverse traditions.

Representatives from Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shared that while "we are eagerly looking forward to hosting the festival as per the original schedule, the prevailing uncertainties and concurrent major sporting events necessitated a revision in dates to ensure the best possible experience for our attendees, exhibitors, and partners.

We appreciate the understanding and continuous support of our esteemed guests and stakeholders."

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that the new schedule for the Pak-China Chah Festival will be confirmed shortly, with exciting events, exhibitions, and interactive sessions planned to make this edition even more memorable. "We look forward to welcoming all participants in April 2025 for an extraordinary celebration of tea, culture, and friendship."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

52 minutes ago
 Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

1 hour ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

2 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

2 hours ago
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

3 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

3 hours ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

3 hours ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business