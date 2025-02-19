Pak-China Chah Festival Rescheduled For April
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan-China Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), Punjab food Authority, Information and Culture Department Punjab and Pak Connects have rescheduled “Pak-China Chah Festival 2025” for the second week of April 2025.
The decision has been made due to unforeseen circumstances and the scheduling of major cricket matches in Lahore, which would have impacted logistics and attendee experience.
PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain said here Wednesday that the Pak-China Chah Festival is a celebration of the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, showcasing the rich cultural heritage, trade collaborations, and the diverse traditions.
Representatives from Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shared that while "we are eagerly looking forward to hosting the festival as per the original schedule, the prevailing uncertainties and concurrent major sporting events necessitated a revision in dates to ensure the best possible experience for our attendees, exhibitors, and partners.
We appreciate the understanding and continuous support of our esteemed guests and stakeholders."
Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that the new schedule for the Pak-China Chah Festival will be confirmed shortly, with exciting events, exhibitions, and interactive sessions planned to make this edition even more memorable. "We look forward to welcoming all participants in April 2025 for an extraordinary celebration of tea, culture, and friendship."
