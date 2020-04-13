Pak-China Chamber lauds media role in creating COVID-19 awareness

The Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Monday appreciated the media for keeping people abreast with situation as well as the precautionary measures regarding COVID-19 pandemic

PCJCCI President Zarak Khan and Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki said in a media statement here that when COVID-19 broke out in China, the PCJCCI supported them by conducting different media campaigns, seminars and solidarity day with China. They added that they were very thankful to Qingdao Overseas Economic Cooperation Association for supporting and helping them at this hour of need by donating 20,000 surgical masks directly to the PCJCCI.

They said that the PCJCCI had also planned to donate masks to other frontline forces, which were working to protect the nation from the virus.

The PCJCCI, they added, also donated 1,000 surgical face masks to the members of Lahore Press Club (LPC) where Club President Arshad Ansari, Punjab Union of Journalists President Qamar Zaman Bhatti, PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif, Liaqat Ali Gohar and a large number of LPC council members were present.

Salahuddin Hanif said the journalist community was also the frontline soldiers like doctors in the war against coronavirus.