Pak, China Committed To Take CPEC To New Heights :Asad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Pak, China committed to take CPEC to new heights :Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said Pakistan and China would work together to take the mega China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to new heights.

"The great nations of Pakistan and China will work together to strengthen CPEC to take it to a higher level for mutual prosperity of both nations", he said in a tweet.

He informed that he would personally hold four meetings in next fortnight to address all outstanding issues of CPEC projects.

Earlier, the Embassy of China in Pakistan said through its official twitter account that the Chinese companies were committed to the new phase of CPEC cooperation under guidance of two governments.

It also appreciated Asad Umar and Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Bajwa for meeting with representatives from CPEC projects to discuss ways forward.

The minister held a meeting on Thursday with all the companies working on coal to gas and coal to liquid projects. During the meeting, Asad Umar said induction of this new technology will unlock vast local energy reserves and go a long way in enhancing energy security of Pakistan and for this purpose a policy framework was being developed.

