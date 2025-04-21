Pak-China cooperation to expand Pakistan’s economic development capacity

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong on Monday said that Pak-China all-round cooperation will significantly enhance Pakistan’s economic development capacity and resilience

The ambassador was addressing the symposium on celebrating the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s Historic Visit to Pakistan.

He said, "On this occasion, I extend my sincere gratitude and respect to all friends who have been committed to the promotion of China-Pakistan cooperation and the enhancement of our ironclad friendship."

He said that on April 20-21, 2015, President Xi Jinping paid a historic state visit to Pakistan. The Pakistani government and people extended their warmest welcome and highest hospitality.

He said giant national flags, enthusiastic slogans and smiling faces, scenes of China-Pakistan friendship were everywhere.

He said that the 28-hour visit witnessed 18 events and the signing of 51 cooperation documents. It was intensive both in schedule and outcomes.

"President Xi Jinping, together with then President Mamnoon Hussain and then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, decided to elevate our bilateral relations to a new height of “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership”, meaning that we will “always move ahead together rain or shine”.

Ambassador said that President Xi Jinping also personally charted the overall layout for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). These opened a new chapter in our traditional friendship and bilateral relations.

He said that during the visit, President Xi Jinping not only held meetings with leaders of Pakistan’s government, parliament and political parties, but also warmly received representatives of Pakistani friends and awarded them the Friendship Award of Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

He said President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at Pakistan’s National Assembly, where he received over 50 rounds of applause (desk-thumping) in 30 minutes.

The ambassador said in the speech, President Xi Jinping called for substantiating the China-Pakistan community with a shared future to lead the way in building a community with a shared future in Asia.

"This has been our fundamental guidance over the past decade, and we have taken solid steps in implementation."

He said, firstly, we have supported and helped each other, deepening our strategic cooperation."

He said that over the past decade, our heads of state and governments have exchanged visits and met on multilateral occasions for 20 times, with over a hundred other high-level visits and dialogues.These provided strategic guidance and strong impetus for the all-weather strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

"We have firmly supported each other on issues concerning our respective core interests and major concerns."

He said that Pakistan has been an example for the international community in adhering to the One-China Principle, while China has consistently supported Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

"We have been each other’s most reliable partners. We have promoted shared benefits while upholding righteousness to achieve common development."

Jiang Zaidong said, "Over the past decade, China has remained Pakistan’s largest trading partner." The CPEC has turned from a vision into reality.

He said that the operational capacity of Gwadar Port has been comprehensively upgraded while power projects, including thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power plants, as well as key transmission grid project had helped Pakistan bid farewell to its power shortages.

The Lahore Orange Line Metro had commenced operation, the Khunjerab Pass is now open year-round.

He said the K2 and K3 nuclear power plants had been completed and put into operation, while the C5 nuclear power plant has begun construction.

"Our central banks have expanded the currency swap agreement, and an RMB clearing bank has started operation in Pakistan."

Ambassador said, "Over the past decade, the number of sister cities and provinces between China and Pakistan has increased from eight to 19 pairs and their exchanges and cooperation have become more frequent.

"We had successfully held the China-Pakistan Friendly Exchange Year and the China-Pakistan Tourism Exchange Year, and celebrations for the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations were vibrant."

He said, "We have stood together through thick and thin and jointly addressed security challenges.

Jiang Zaidong said to support Pakistan in responding to its worst floods in a century, China provided $260 million in aid, ranking as the single largest contributor.

He said that the two governments signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Jointly Promoting Cooperation on the Global Security Initiative (GSI).

He said security cooperation in various fields have steadily progressed and grown stronger.

Ambassador said over the past decade, China and Pakistan have worked closely within multilateral frameworks such as the UN and the SCO to jointly maintain international equity and justice.

"National leaders of Pakistan have attended three consecutive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forums for International Cooperation, supporting major diplomatic events in China."

He said China has consistently stood up for Pakistan on international platforms, supporting Pakistan in successfully hosting the SCO Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) Meeting and playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

"Over the past decade, President Xi Jinping has personally cared for and promoted China-Pakistan relations, and successive Pakistani governments have consistently upheld friendship with China the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy."

He said that the recent CPC Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries called for the focus on building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries and striving to break new ground in neighborhood work.

He said China has always supported Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We will support Pakistan in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and in achieving unity, stability, development, and prosperity."

He said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to fully implement the important consensus reached between President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders, and celebrate the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in 2026 with vibrant bilateral cooperation and fruitful outcomes.

He said, "We will promote synergy between the eight major steps for high-quality BRI cooperation and Pakistan's “5Es” framework, and jointly build an “upgraded version” of CPEC. We will steadily advance major infrastructure projects and the comprehensive development and operation of Gwadar Port."

He said that China will strengthen cooperation on modern and efficient agriculture, explore the joint establishment of model SEZs, expand cross-border E-commerce collaboration, deepen mining cooperation, and promote cooperation in emerging fields such as ICT, new energy, and artificial intelligence.

Ambassador said China is ready to work with Pakistan to actively implement the Memorandum of Understanding on Jointly Promoting Cooperation on the Global Security Initiative (GSI), deepen law enforcement and security cooperation, and help Pakistan enhance its counter terrorism and security capabilities.

He said China will firmly support Pakistan’s implementation of its national action plan against terrorism, and help Pakistan in addressing non-traditional security threats to safeguard Pakistan’s stability, development and China-Pakistan practical cooperation.

"We are ready to work with Pakistan to expand sister-city and province exchanges and cooperation, and carry out more mutual visits between think tanks, media, women and religious groups."

Jiang Zaidong said,"We will make full use of scholarships, grants and training programs to support outstanding Pakistani students to study in China, and help Pakistan turn its demographic dividend into human resource advantage."

He said, "We will carry out more “small yet smart” livelihood projects, including the distribution of 50,000 health kits and the implementation of the “One Town, One Product” comprehensive development plan, to enhance the sense of gain among common Pakistani people."

The ambassador said, "We will strengthen literary and film/TV drama cooperation, introduce more outstanding films and TV dramas, so as to deepen mutual understanding between our peoples and promote mutual appreciation between Chinese and Islamic civilizations."

He said both countries will consolidate international collaboration. This year, China will host the SCO Summit, while Pakistan has already begun its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.